Rs12,000 monthly stipend for women — eligibility and application details

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has announced the launch of Round 3 of the Hunarmand Naujawan programme, aimed at empowering youth across the province through digital skills and sustainable career opportunities. The programme is run under the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF).

While Hunarmand Naujawan is designed for youth in general, a special component of the programme specifically targets educated rural women, offering them training and financial support to build meaningful careers from home.

Under this initiative, eligible women will receive a total monthly stipend of Rs12,000, which includes a Rs5,000 training allowance and a Rs7,000 internet and device support.

According to PSDF, participants will undergo six months of instructor-led, certified digital training. Beyond technical skills, the programme also provides continuous mentoring, career guidance, and exposure to opportunities in freelancing, remote work, and e-commerce, enabling women to achieve financial independence while contributing to their families and communities.

Eligibility criteria for women under this special component include at least 16 years of education, residence in rural Punjab, and age between 21 and 40 years. Applicants must also pass an entry test to qualify.

The deadline to submit applications for this women-focused component of the Hunarmand Naujawan programme is January 20, 2026.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches Lahore Development Plan phase-II

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally inaugurated the second phase of the Lahore Development Plan.

As per details, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz regarding Phase II of the Lahore Development Plan.

Under this phase, a total of 6,284 streets across Lahore will be fully upgraded. By 30 June next year, 5,798 streets under the Municipal Corporation and 486 streets under WASA will be modernised.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that no compromise will be made on the quality of Lahore’s development. She emphasised that no delay will be tolerated in the completion of Phase II of the development plan.

She added that every part of Lahore will be freed from deterioration and restored with dignity for its residents.

After the upgradation of more than 6,000 streets, every neighbourhood of Lahore will become a symbol of pride for its inhabitants, she remarked.