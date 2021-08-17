Hundreds booked for assaulting TikToker at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday registered a case against around 400 unidentified persons for assaulting a female TikToker at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Lorry Adda police station on her complaint.

In her complaint, the Tiktoker stated that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan along with her friends when 300 to 400 people attacked them. She said the crowd surrounded them, pushing and shoving. They also tried to tear her clothes, she added.

The woman said a mobile phone, Rs15,000 cash and other valuables were stolen from them.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 A, 382, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.