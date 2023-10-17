Over 500 killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza hospital

More than 500 have been killed in Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, ARY News reported quoting Gaza’s health ministry.

As per details, the Israeli conducted an airstrike on a hospital in Gaza which resulted in the killing of over 500 people.

The Hamas government in Gaza termed the attack a “war crime”. Meanwhile, the health ministry said that “the hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes” because of other Israeli attacks.

About 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since the war erupted on October 7. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed.

Hamas attack

Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas raged Sunday, with hundreds killed on both sides after a surprise attack on Israel prompted Benjamin Netanyahu to warn they were “embarking on a long and difficult war”.

The conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas carry out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive early Saturday.

Gun battles raged between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas fighters in at least 22 Israel locations, including at least two where gunmen were holding hostages, the army said.

It later added that it had fired artillery on southern Lebanon in response to a shot from the area, without providing further details.

“We are embarking on a long and difficult war that was forced on us by Hamas attack,” Netanyahu said on X, formerly Twitter, early Sunday.

“The first stage is ending at this time with the destruction of the vast majority of the enemy forces that infiltrated our territory.

“At the same time, we have begun the offensive phase, which will continue with neither limitations nor respite until the objectives are achieved. We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win.”