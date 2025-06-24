Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfires on Greece’s Chios island for third day

Hundreds of firefighters battled for a third day to contain wildfires on the Greek island of Chios on Tuesday that have torn through swathes of forest and farmland and forced hundreds of villagers to evacuate, after it declared a state of emergency.

More than 400 firefighters assisted by 14 helicopters and four aircraft have been deployed to several locations on the island, in the northeastern Aegean Sea.

Chios is in the midst of the tourist season and authorities also want to prevent the fires reaching areas famous for producing mastiha, a natural resin harvested from mastic trees.

Firefighters, residents and volunteers were struggling to prevent the fire from spreading into the village of Agios Giorgios Sikousis.

“The fire came close to the houses,” said villager Stamatis Zeonidis, but he added volunteers had managed to keep it away.

Aircraft dropped water bombs on the bushes, as thick grey smoke engulfed the area, and firefighters doused olive trees besides the road.