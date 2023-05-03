Hundreds of Pakistani workers still not evacuated from Sudan

ISLAMABAD: Nearly 200 Pakistani workers are still not evacuated from the war-hit Sudan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, there are still several Pakistanis workers outside the airport in Sudan. They appealed to the government to take measures for their evacuation.

The Pakistani national outside the Sudan airport said that they are stuck there since April 30 and they are in the open sky without any help from the government.

They claimed that almost 200 Pakistani nationals are still stuck in Sudan and the Pakistani embassy staff is not cooperating with them, they added.

Read more: PAKISTAN COMPLETES EVACUATION OPERATIONS IN SUDAN

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed in a tweet that Pakistan has completed evacuation operations of its nationals from the war-hit Sudan.

The tweet read: “By Allah’s grace and tireless efforts of our embassy in Khartoum led by Amb Regi, supported by China and Saudi Arabia and our teams in Jeddah and Islamabad, we have successfully & safely evacuated over 1000 Pakistanis out of Sudan. With this, our evacuation operations out of Sudan have ended.”

It is pertinent to mention here that fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s army erupted, derailing an internationally backed plan for a transition to a civilian democracy four years after the fall of Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir to mass protests and two years after a military coup.

Comments