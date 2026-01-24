Hundreds of Tirah Valley TDPs stranded due to heavy snowfall

KHYBER: Hundreds of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) from Tirah Valley have been stranded due to heavy snowfall that has disrupted traffic and blocked roads in various parts of the district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Residents of the Tirah Valley began temporary displacement last Friday, ahead of a planned targeted security operation against militants.

According to officials, snowfall has completely halted traffic movement in Tirah Valley, leaving hundreds of displaced families and vehicles stuck. Rescue teams, security forces and local volunteers are actively engaged in relief operations, while snow-clearing work is underway to reopen blocked routes.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army is carrying out large-scale rescue and relief operations in snow-hit regions across the country, including Tirah, Mohmand, Kalam, Swat, Murree, Azad Kashmir, Zhob and Gilgit-Baltistan. Army teams are clearing highways and roads blocked by snow and rescuing stranded elderly people, women and children.

The Army is also providing food, shelter and warm clothing to those affected by the severe weather, with special arrangements for children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday praised the Government of Punjab and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider for extending timely humanitarian assistance to the affectees of Tirah Valley and Kurram.

The Governor received a relief consignment at the Governor House in Peshawar, sent on the instructions of the Punjab Governor. The relief goods were handed over by the Punjab Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to the Red Crescent Society for Merged Districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during a ceremony attended by senior officials.

The relief package includes 500 ration packs weighing 20 kilograms each, containing flour, rice, sugar, ghee and other essential food items. Additionally, 1,900 bottles of clean drinking water and medicines for 3,000 patients were provided. The assistance will be distributed among families temporarily displaced from Tirah Valley.

Later, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi thanked the Punjab Governor and the Punjab Red Crescent Society for their continued support, assuring that the relief would be distributed transparently to deserving affectees.