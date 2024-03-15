Hundreds of toilet paper rolls clog highway after spilling off truck

A truck carrying a large quantity of toilet paper spilled its load, causing a major traffic obstruction on a major highway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Interstate 5 in Newhall, California, where three large boxes of toilet paper fell off a Ford F-350 truck, blocking two lanes of the southbound highway for several hours.

Pictures from the scene in Los Angeles County showed numerous rolls of toilet paper scattered across the road, with patrol officers working to clear the lanes.

Footage from international media outlet showed four officers throwing the rolls across a median to clear the roadway as their patrol cars blocked traffic on the affected lanes. Boxes were also littered on the road.

Officers cleared the highway of the rolls within about 20 minutes on Monday morning, according to the agency.