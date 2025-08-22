Hungarian GP: Marc Marquez shines at Balaton Park

Championship leader Marc Marquez has continued his dominance by topping the charts at MotoGP’s newest circuit, Balaton Park.

The factory Ducati rider posted a 1.37.956s, on the clock, finishing the session with a time difference of 1.37s. from other riders.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, who previously tested the new track ahead of the race weekend, was second quickest on the circuit.

Pedro Acosta rounded off the top three to continue his strong form, lapping 0.570s behind Marquez.

Honda’s Luca Marini posted a lap in fourth followed by Gresini’s Alex Marquez and Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi.

Franco Morbidelli escaped injury after crashing twice to finish seventh for VR46 Ducati.

Enea Bastianini secured eighth spot for Tech3 KTN, sharing an identical times lap with rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Jorge Martin rounded off the top 10 for Aprilia, even though his RS-GP suffered a massive engine blowout during the session.

For the 11th and 12th place, Fabio Quartararo and Fabio Di Giannantonio respectively, while they were followed closely by Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller.

Johann Zarco finished the next highest Honda in 14th, but the surprise of the session was factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia finishing down in 15th.

Both Trackhouse Racing riders, Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, secured 16th and 17th.

Alex Rins and Brad Binder closed out proceedings, lapping two seconds slower than the series leader.