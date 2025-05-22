‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ casts Kieran Culkin as Caesar

Hollywood actor Kieran Culkin has bagged the role of Caesar Flickerman in the forthcoming ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Culkin, who recently won an Oscar for supporting actor in ‘A Real Pain,’ will play the host of the ‘Hunger Games.’

Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci played the older version of the character in the series’ four films.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the prequel is set to arrive in theatres on November 20, 2026.

The film is based on Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ which returns to Panem, set 24 years before the original ‘Hunger Games’ and beginning on the day of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games—also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The novel sold 1.5 million copies in its first week across the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including 1.2 million in the US.

Kieran Culkin joins Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor and Ben Wang in ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’

Other actors include Ralph Fiennes, who will portray President Snow, alongside Molly McCann, Iona Bell and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

Following Kieran Culkin’s casting, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman said that the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor’s presence and ‘charm’ are perfect for Caesar Flickerman.

“Stanley Tucci made Caesar unforgettable — and now Kieran will make the role entirely his own,” she added.

On the work front, Kieran Culkin currently features on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross alongside Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr.