Hunting season to begin on 15 February under strict wildlife dept rules

PESHAWAR: The hunting season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will commence on 15 February, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting the Wildlife Department.

According to the Wildlife Department of KP, the season for hunting waterfowl will continue until 15 March. Hunting will only be permitted on Saturdays and Sundays.

A valid shooting licence is mandatory for hunting, with a fee set at PKR 6,000. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five birds per day.

Use of MP3 devices and electronic equipment for hunting is strictly prohibited. Violations of rules will be dealt with under relevant laws.

Complete hunting bans have been imposed in certain areas of Lower and Upper Chitral, while multiple locations including Shandur Lake, Broghil, and Tor Khos have been declared protected zones.

Hunters are urged to fully comply with government directives, urged the Wildlife Department.

On December 31, 2025, a Russian national hunted a rare Kashmiri markhor in Chitral after obtaining an official trophy hunting permit worth $68,000 (approximately Rs19.08 million), wildlife officials confirmed.

The hunt took place in the Gahirat Gol Game Reserve in Chitral district under the supervision of the Wildlife Department. According to officials, the markhor had long, spiralling horns measuring around 41 inches.

Wildlife authorities said the foreign hunter acquired a valid license for the hunt by paying $68,000. Police security, Wildlife Department officials, and chairpersons of the Village Conservation Committees (VCCs) were present during the hunt to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations.

Officials added that the hunt was conducted under the Community-Based Trophy Hunting Program. A major portion of the revenue generated from the permit will be allocated to local community welfare and wildlife conservation efforts.