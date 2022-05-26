Friday, May 27, 2022
Web Desk

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies from heart attack

The husband of a teacher, who was killed in the Texas school shooting, passed away two days after her death.

According to FOX26 journalist Matthew Seedorff, Joe Garcia’s wife Irma Garcia was protecting a fourth-grade class of an elementary school in Uvalde city when she was killed.

He tweeted the deceased’s family told him that Joe passed away due to a heart attack. The deceased couple was married for 24 years and is survived by four children.

A teenage gunman murdered at least 19 children and two teachers after storming into the elementary school on Tuesday, the latest bout of gun-fueled mass killing in the United States and the nation’s worst school shooting in nearly a decade.

The 19 children and two teachers massacred in the school were in a single classroom where the gunman barricaded himself.

The carnage began with the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, shooting his own grandmother, who survived, authorities said.

He fled that scene and crashed his car near the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a town about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio. There he launched a bloody rampage that ended when he was killed, apparently shot by police.

