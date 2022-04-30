Saturday, April 30, 2022
Web Desk

Hussain Nawaz’s presence in Pakistan’s official delegation to KSA sparks anger

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Social media users in Pakistan have raised questions after spotting PM Shehbaz Sharif’s son Sulaiman Shehbaz and former PM Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz in Pakistan’s official delegation to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

A number of social media users pointed out that while defending corruption cases and rejecting summons, Hussain Nawaz and his brother Hassan Nawaz had said that Pakistani laws don’t apply to them as they are British national and Sulaiman Shehbaz is also avoiding Pakistani courts, so in what capacity have they become part of Pakistan’s official delegation?

Both Hussain Nawaz and Sulaiman Shehbaz were seen in Pakistani delegation’s meetings with Saudi royals.

Related: FIA summons Suleman Shahbaz to justify Rs9.2 billion transactions 

‘NAB laws don’t apply to us’

Various cases against the Sharif family pertain to Hill Metal Establishment, Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield property, and the Flagship Investment Ltd. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been accused in all the references.

However, Hassan Nawaz, in 2017, claimed that warrants or proceedings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) don’t apply to him and his brother Hussain Nawaz as both of them hold British nationalities.

Similarly, in 2018, Hussain Nawaz said that the NAB’s step for their arrest has no legal standing. He said that the anti-graft watchdog should do whatever it wants through Interpol as the Bureau’s actions have no legal standing. The ex-PM’s son said that no illegal actions are possible in Britain.

