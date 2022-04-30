Hussain Nawaz’s presence in Pakistan’s official delegation to KSA sparks anger

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Social media users in Pakistan have raised questions after spotting PM Shehbaz Sharif’s son Sulaiman Shehbaz and former PM Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz in Pakistan’s official delegation to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

A number of social media users pointed out that while defending corruption cases and rejecting summons, Hussain Nawaz and his brother Hassan Nawaz had said that Pakistani laws don’t apply to them as they are British national and Sulaiman Shehbaz is also avoiding Pakistani courts, so in what capacity have they become part of Pakistan’s official delegation?

In what capacity are Nawaz Sharif's sons part of the official delegation to KSA? Didn't they also escape NAB proceedings because they're British citizens? Will we hold our leaders responsible for anything or will we let them rule the country like their family business? pic.twitter.com/WU598gIcGG — اسریٰ (@freakonomist5) April 30, 2022

'Hukmaran Khandan' is the only explanation why a british national & an absconder who isn't holding any office in the current govt is part of a delegation level meeting with the KSA. Sigh pic.twitter.com/tPCy4I80gN — Omer A Rehman (@omerark1) April 30, 2022

Hassan Nawaz & Hussain Nawaz in Pakistani courts say that they are not Pakistanis, hence the law of land doesn't apply on them & live on in London, in their ill-gotten properties In which capacity are they part of Pakistani delegation in Saudi Arabia?#MarchAgainstImportedGovt pic.twitter.com/L3rZzeUlfI — Annus Raza (@annusraza) April 30, 2022

Proclaimed fugitives Hussain Nawaz &Suleman Shahbaz were part of d official delegation of @CMShehbaz during visit2 Saudi Arabia.

Can d mid-night guardians of Constitution &law in Pakistan hv d courage 2ask d imported Govt as2 how come fugitives became part of PM delegation. — kashij (@kashij3) April 30, 2022

Both Hussain Nawaz and Sulaiman Shehbaz were seen in Pakistani delegation’s meetings with Saudi royals.

‘NAB laws don’t apply to us’

Various cases against the Sharif family pertain to Hill Metal Establishment, Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield property, and the Flagship Investment Ltd. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been accused in all the references.

However, Hassan Nawaz, in 2017, claimed that warrants or proceedings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) don’t apply to him and his brother Hussain Nawaz as both of them hold British nationalities.

Similarly, in 2018, Hussain Nawaz said that the NAB’s step for their arrest has no legal standing. He said that the anti-graft watchdog should do whatever it wants through Interpol as the Bureau’s actions have no legal standing. The ex-PM’s son said that no illegal actions are possible in Britain.

