web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Hutchison ports explores expansion opportunities in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A high-level delegation from Hutchison Ports met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to discuss potential expansion plans at the South Asian Port Terminal, located within Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The meeting included key government officials such as Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Additional Secretary Umar Zafar Sheikh.

Minister Sheikh welcomed the Hutchison delegation and reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for the company’s initiatives, emphasizing the critical role of efficient terminal operations in boosting maritime activity.

“We are committed to enhancing the capabilities of the South Asian Port Terminal and fully supporting Hutchison Ports in increasing business activity,” said the Minister.

The discussions focused on strategic improvements at KPT, with both parties expressing optimism about future collaboration.

Hutchison Ports outlined its vision for growth and improved service offerings, signaling a promising partnership that aims to elevate operational standards and positively impact the regional economy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.