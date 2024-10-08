Hutchison ports explores expansion opportunities in Pakistan

KARACHI: A high-level delegation from Hutchison Ports met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to discuss potential expansion plans at the South Asian Port Terminal, located within Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The meeting included key government officials such as Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Additional Secretary Umar Zafar Sheikh.

Minister Sheikh welcomed the Hutchison delegation and reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for the company’s initiatives, emphasizing the critical role of efficient terminal operations in boosting maritime activity.

“We are committed to enhancing the capabilities of the South Asian Port Terminal and fully supporting Hutchison Ports in increasing business activity,” said the Minister.

The discussions focused on strategic improvements at KPT, with both parties expressing optimism about future collaboration.

Hutchison Ports outlined its vision for growth and improved service offerings, signaling a promising partnership that aims to elevate operational standards and positively impact the regional economy.