Huzaifa Rehman denies PTI founder’s treatment at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Huzaifa Rehman on Thursday rejected reports claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment.

Media reports had suggested that Imran Khan’s health had deteriorated and that a medical team diagnosed him with a serious eye condition, possibly Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO), involving a blockage in a vein of his right eye. The reports claimed he was brought to PIMS under strict security on Saturday night for a medical procedure.

However, speaking to ARY News, Huzaifa Rehman termed the reports “fake” and said there was no truth to claims that Imran Khan had been shifted to PIMS.

He added that the PTI founder was in good health and that misinformation was being spread through social media and certain quarters.

The minister said he had spoken directly to Adiala Jail authorities, who also confirmed that Imran Khan was completely fine.

He maintained that if any medical treatment were required, qualified doctors were available in Rawalpindi, making the reports of a secret hospital transfer baseless.

Huzaifa Rehman also said that PTI was attempting to create unrest through calls for protests and strikes, but the government had advised the party through back-channel contacts to avoid confrontation and instead opt for dialogue.

Earlier, PTI had demanded an immediate meeting with Imran Khan amid reports of a deterioration in his health at Adiala Jail.

In a statement, the party claimed doctors had described his condition as serious, warning that it posed a risk to his eyesight. PTI alleged that jail authorities were insisting on conducting treatment within the prison, which doctors have termed impractical, saying CRVO treatment requires an operation theatre and specialised medical facilities.

PTI further said that despite orders from the Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan’s personal physician has not been allowed to conduct a medical examination. The party added that its request for a medical check-up has been pending since August 2025.