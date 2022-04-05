Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next film to be ‘more violent’ than Squid Game

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of the most-watched survival drama ‘Squid Game’ confirmed that he is working on his next title, ‘Killing Old People Club’, a film inspired by a novel.

Speaking of the project during his latest outing, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he has already penned a 25-page treatment about the project which he believed ‘will surely be another controversial film’.

Elaborating on his statement, Hwang further added, “It will be more violent than ‘Squid Game’ and might have to hide from old people after the film comes out.”

The project has the working title ‘K.O. Club’.

About his much-acclaimed previous project, the creator confirmed that he will now return home to South Korea for the sequel of ‘Squid Game’ and is hopeful to roll it out on streaming giant Netflix by 2024.

Earlier it was reported, that critically acclaimed actor HoYeon Jung, whose character Kang Sae-byeok died in the predecessor, can return to the show for season 2.

Reportedly, the creator of ‘Squid Game’ in an interview, ruled out the return of many characters as they were dead. However, he is trying something to bring them back.

The title which was previously the most-watched show on the streaming portal includes Ddakji for the selection of the players. On the island, the selected players play Red Light Green Light, Ppopgi/Honeycomb Candy, Tug Of War, Marbles, Glass Stepping Stone Bridge, and finally the Squid Game.

