KU, NED, DUHS, other Karachi varsities to get hybrid buses

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday announced that Port Qasim will gift hybrid buses to the University of Karachi, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), SMC and NED University, ARY News reported.

He announces this while talking to the media here in Karachi on Sunday.

He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will launch a new bus service in Karachi to facilitate people.

“Federal government will run a bus service between Port Qasim and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to facilitate the employees and people,” he said while talking to journalists.

PTI government will purchase more than 40 new buses, he added.

The minister further announced that the federal government has decided to construct a separate bridge for heavy traffic in the metropolis in order to avoid accidents.

