Hyderabad Deccan-era’s rare coins discovered in house excavation

Rare silver coins from the Hyderabad Deccan period have been discovered during the excavation of an ancient house in India, which has surprised many interested in history.

The images of the discovered coins suggest that they are from the Asaf Jahi period, which was an important part of the glorious and long history of the Hyderabad state.

These coins are adorned with inscriptions in Arabic and Persian scripts, while they also have designs of architectural masterpieces like Charminar and Mecca Masjid, which have been the cultural and cultural identity of the Nizam Sarkar.

According to the excavators, these coins were kept in an earthen pot under the rubble of an old, semi-collapsed building, which suggests that someone had kept them for a long time.

Some of the coins also have the royal mark of “Zarb Hyderabad”, which was common on coins issued during that period. The discovery of these coins is proof that Nanded has not only been an important trading center historically, but it was directly related to the Hyderabad Deccan state.

These coins not only suggest the financial story of the past but also present a high example of the technical skill, metalwork, and calligraphy of that time.