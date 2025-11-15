Five killed, seven injured in Hyderabad fireworks factory blast

HYDERABAD: A blast at a fireworks factory in Hyderabad on Saturday evening claimed five lives and injured seven others.

According to rescue sources, the blast occurred near Bacha Band area in Latifabad Number 10 inside the fireworks factory.

The Mayor of Hyderabad, Kashif Shoro, apprised that five people were killed and seven others were injured, who were later shifted to the hospital.

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, has taken notice of the blast, and has promptly called for a report on the incident from the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad.

The CM also instructed that the injured persons be provided with immediate and the best medical treatment. Whereas he said that strict action will be taken against the person responsible for the blast.

He ordered a complete audit of security arrangements in the factory. Home Minister Sindh, Zia Ul Lanjar, has also called for a report on the blast from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), while the Minister also directed authorities to check the license of the factory.

Earlier, CCTV footage of the murder of a youth has surfaced, showing the victim being targeted by men on a moving bike on Abul Hassan Isphahani Road, ARY News reported.

The youth was shot while he was driving his motorcycle in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 4. Just after the shooting, the youth fell to the ground, and immediately, two armed men arrived within a minute. They then sprayed bullets at the youth again.

After a few minutes, another armed man arrived, carrying a weapon in both of his hands. This armed man later stopped a food delivery rider coming from behind, sat on the rider’s bike, and fled.

The Police said that it seems the youth was murdered due to a personal enmity, though the matter is still suspicious.

Regarding the first shooting, eyewitnesses recounted that the deceased was shot from a car just a few steps away.

They further apprised that the last man who fled the scene, along with the food rider, was seen boarding a car earlier.

Moreover, the police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father at the Mubina Town Police Station.

As per the content of the FIR, the father stated that his son was murdered due to a personal enmity. His son fell after the first shooting, and later the culprits sprayed bullets at him again, which resulted in his death.