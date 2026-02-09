Hyderabad Kingsmen reveal jersey for PSL 11 debut

The Pakistan Super League’s newest franchise, Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen, have officially unveiled their playing jersey for the upcoming 11th edition of the PSL.

The franchise, one of two new teams alongside Sialkot Stallionz, revealed a striking black jersey with golden accents through a social media announcement.

“Designed for conquest. Threaded with legacy. Every stitch tells a story of pride, power, and purpose. Built for the battlefield and crafted for those who play like they own the field. Introducing the official home jersey of the Hyderabad Kingsmen,” the franchise wrote while unveiling the kit.

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen secured their place in the PSL after being acquired by Fawad Sarwar’s Kingsmen Group, who won the franchise rights with a bid worth Rs1.75 billion (approximately $6.25 million).

On the field, the franchise has begun shaping a competitive squad.

They retained promising talents Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Maaz Sadaqat and Akif Javed, while also strengthening their lineup with the direct signing of Australian star batter Marnus Labuschagne for the upcoming season.

The team has also assembled an experienced coaching staff. Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been appointed head coach, with Grant Bradburn set to serve as fielding coach under his leadership.

The landmark PSL 11 season is scheduled to begin on March 26, while the much-anticipated player auction will take place on February 11.