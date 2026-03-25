Hyderabad Kingsmen sign star Sri Lanka spinner for PSL 11

Pakistan Super League (PSL) debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen have bolstered their squad ahead of the tournament’s 11th edition with the signing of Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

The franchise confirmed the addition through their official social media platforms, welcoming the mystery spinner with a message that highlighted his reputation as a “wily operator.”

Theekshana arrives with a wealth of experience in T20 cricket. The 25-year-old has featured in 83 T20 internationals for Sri Lanka, picking up 82 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.08.

Across all T20 competitions, he has claimed 230 wickets in 225 matches, underlining his effectiveness in the shortest format.

Set to make his PSL debut, Theekshana also brings extensive franchise experience, having plied his trade in leagues around the world, including the IPL, ILT20, SA20, CPL and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The upcoming PSL 11 marks a historic shift, with eight teams participating for the first time. Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz are the two new entrants in a tournament that will feature 44 matches over a 39-day window.

However, preparations for the marquee event have taken a significant turn, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revising its initial plans.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Sunday that the tournament will now be held across just two venues, Karachi and Lahore, and will be played behind closed doors without spectators.

Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain.