Hyderabad LG polls: 12 PPP Chairman/VC candidates elected unopposed

Hyderabad: At least 12 Chairman and Vice-Chairman candidates of PPP have been elected unopposed in multiple wards of Hyderabad ahead of the second phase of LG polls in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Peoples Party has started negotiating and playing its hands to manoeuvre the upcoming LG polls in Hyderabad. A total of 9 out of 18 PPP candidates have been elected unopposed in Qasimabad.

Two more PPP candidates from Hussainabad won without competition after all of their competitors withdrew their candidature.

Moreover, the PPP candidate for Chairmanship in Sarmast Town has been elected unopposed too. More candidates will be elected unopposed as the election dates come close, party sources claim.

Party candidates are convincing others to withdraw through political dialogue, they added. In the first phase of the Sindh LG polls, at least 946 candidates from 14 districts were elected unopposed.

Data issued by the ECP showed that a total of 96 candidates from Kashmore Kandhkot, 70 from Qambar Shahdadkot, 135 from Jacobabad, 94 from Shikarpur, 11 from Larkana, 65 from Mirpur Khas and 65 candidates from Umerkot have been elected unopposed.

Moreover, 18 candidates from Tharparkar, 34 from Sukkur, 48 from Ghotki, 67 from Khairpur, 105 from Shaheed Benazirabad, and 48 from Noshero Feroz and 87 candidates from Sanghar have been elected unopposed.

