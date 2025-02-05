Hyderabad police officers seek mass leave following lawyers’ protest

HYDERABAD: In shocking turn of events, police officers in Hyderabad have submitted leave requests following a protest by lawyers against the police, ARY News reported.

According to reports, district police officers, including SHOs (Station House Officers) and the SP Headquarters, have applied for a one-month leave due to the ongoing tensions.

The protests, led by lawyers, were aimed at pressuring the police into meeting illegal demands.

SP Headquarters Masood Iqbal expressed his frustration, stating, “We have taken bullets and provided testimonies. Now, threats are being made inside our offices.”

The tension between the lawyers and the police is growing, as the lawyers demand unreasonable concessions.

Following these developments, the DIG Hyderabad arrived at the SSP’s office in response to the leave requests submitted by police officers.

The situation remains tense as both sides navigate the ongoing confrontation.

The tension between the two sides started when, angry lawyers staged a protest inside the SSP office, which lasted for over 10 hours.

The protest started after a case was filed against one of their fellow advocate for using fancy number plates and tinted windows on his vehicle.

The protest, which caused a major disruption, led to the confinement of SSP Dr. Farrukh Lanjhar and his staff inside the office.

The lawyers demanded an immediate apology from the SHO of Bhitai Nagar Police Station, who was suspended after the case was registered.

They also insisted that the SHO publicly apologise in front of the Bar Association. The situation escalated further when the lawyers demanded that the case against their fellow advocate be dropped, pledging to continue their protest until SSP Dr. Farrukh Lanjhar personally apologised.

SSP Dr. Farrukh Lanjhar responded by stating that the law applies equally to everyone, whether it is a police officer or a lawyer, and emphasized that there was no wrongdoing on his part or the part of the police.

He challenged the protesting lawyers to present their case in the court of law rather than resorting to public protests.

After nearly 14 hours of protesting, the lawyers finally decided to end their sit-in inside the SSP office. However, the protest left the SSP office closed for the rest of the day, and the trapped officers and staff were finally allowed to leave for their homes.