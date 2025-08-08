ECNEC approves Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway, other projects for Sindh

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the construction of the long-awaited 306-kilometre Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway.

The project will be completed in five sections. The first three sections of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway—spanning 180 km—will be financed through a loan from the Islamic Development Bank.

The remaining two sections will be funded either through the federal government’s resources or via a public-private partnership model.

The ECNEC meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, with Sindh represented by Provincial Minister and ECNEC member Jam Khan Shoro. The motorway project is expected to cost a total of Rs363 billion.

In addition to the motorway, the ECNEC approved several other key infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional connectivity in Sindh.

A new road from Chundko in Sanghar district to Rohri has been approved. Stretching 221 km, the road will traverse the desert regions of Sanghar, pass through Khairpur, and connect to Rohri.

The federal and Sindh governments will jointly fund this project.

Read more: ECNEC approves 28 projects under Ishaq Dar

The Mehran Highway is also set to be dualized, with ECNEC giving its formal approval. Another major decision involves the reconstruction of the road linking Rohri to Guddu Barrage, again to be jointly funded by the federal and Sindh governments.

Sindh Minister Jam Khan Shoro played a key role in securing approvals for these crucial development schemes.

Furthermore, ECNEC has approved the construction of a 36-kilometre coastal highway in Thatta, to be developed collaboratively by the provincial and federal governments.

New roads will also be constructed between Tando Adam and Tando Allahyar, with joint financing agreed upon in the meeting.

Additionally, it was decided that repairs of the existing National Highway between Hyderabad and Sukkur will be expedited for early completion