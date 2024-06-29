Hyderabad woman, daughter bricked into wall over property dispute

HYDERABAD: A woman and her teenage daughter have been bricked into a wall allegedly by their relatives over a property dispute in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

The police and neighbours broke down the wall and rescued both the women alive. The incident occurred in the Latifabad No. 05 area of Hyderabad. The victim woman said that her brother-in-law and his sons had locked them inside a room and built a wall outside.

The woman alleged that her brother-in-law namely Suhail, had been harassing them and had the documents of the house.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused and the police assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Farrukh Linjar said that the accused who bricked the mother and daughter into a wall will be arrested soon.

Earlier on May 24, at least five people killed in Chamkani area of Peshawar over a property dispute

As per details, the police officials said that the incident occurred in Peshawar where two groups opened fire and killed five over a property dispute between two groups.

Police have registered an FIR stating the dispute was ongoing between the two groups for a long time.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of violence over personal enmity or land dispute have occurred previously.