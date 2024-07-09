web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Young man murdered for demanding ‘borrowed money’ back

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, a young man was beaten to death by several in Hyderabad for demanding back the money he had lent, police said on Tuesday.   

According to police, the incident took place in Kahoot Colony, wherein the victim, Nasser Shah, was brutally tortured by the accused, who later threw him near police station.

The young man succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The police have obtained a video of the incident, which shows the accused brutally beating the victim. A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is underway.

The victim’s brother, Amer Shah, stated that his brother was killed over a loan dispute, and he had gone to collect the money when he was murdered.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.