Young man murdered for demanding ‘borrowed money’ back

HYDERABAD: In a gruesome incident, a young man was beaten to death by several in Hyderabad for demanding back the money he had lent, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Kahoot Colony, wherein the victim, Nasser Shah, was brutally tortured by the accused, who later threw him near police station.

The young man succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The police have obtained a video of the incident, which shows the accused brutally beating the victim. A case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is underway.

The victim’s brother, Amer Shah, stated that his brother was killed over a loan dispute, and he had gone to collect the money when he was murdered.