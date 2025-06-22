Reborn dolls spark political storm in Brazil following isolated incident

Brazil is currently involved in a controversial debate over hyper-realistic baby dolls, also known as reborn dolls, as lawmakers across the country introduce a legislative escalation targeting their use.



These hyper-realistic baby dolls, created to resemble real infants with amazing detail, have sparked both captivation and disgrace, mainly on social media platforms where collectors, typically women, share videos treating the dolls like real children.

The reborn dolls controversy intensified after a disturbing incident in early June, when a man slapped a four-month-old baby, claiming he mistook the child for a doll.

This incident, despite being isolated, strengthened public inspection and led to the introduction of over 30 bills in several Brazilian legislatures.

Proposed laws include banning hyper-realistic baby dolls from receiving public healthcare and preventing their use to claim priority in public service queues.

Despite the legislative anger, experts claim that the suspected threat is largely overstated. Only one confirmed case exists of a woman with a psychiatric condition attempting to take a reborn doll to a hospital.

FESPSP University’s professor Isabela Kalil, who teaches Political science, suggests that the surge in legislation is more about political theatre than public safety. “If a topic is trending, these politicians will propose laws about it even if they make no sense,” she remarked.

The timing of the hyper-realistic baby dolls debate is also notable. Former President Jair Bolsonaro, a central figure in Brazil’s far-right politics, is currently on trial for an attempted coup and is barred from running in the upcoming election.

Analysts suggest that the reborn doll controversy may be a strategic distraction, allowing right-wing lawmakers to dominate headlines while avoiding more pressing national issues.

Meanwhile, the real impact is being felt by the women behind the dolls, artisans, collectors, and content creators, who now face ridicule, threats, and social stigma. “I’m receiving daily threats through social media,” said Larissa Vedolin, a 25-year-old artist known online as Emily Reborn.

As the reborn dolls controversy continues to unfold, it raises wider questions about gender norms, political priorities, and the power of viral culture in shaping national discourse.