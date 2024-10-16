Hyundai India’s record $3.3 bln IPO subscribed 42% on 2nd day of bidding

Hyundai India’s $3.3 billion IPO was subscribed in 42% on the second day of bidding on Wednesday, led mostly by employees, who were offered shares at a discount and already oversubscribed their part of the offer.

The IPO was subscribed 18% when it opened for bidding on Tuesday. There is still one day of bidding to go.

Its shares are expected to debut on the stock markets on Oct. 22.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Hyundai’s India IPO is the country’s largest share sale and the automaker’s first listing outside of its home market of South Korea. It is also the second-largest IPO globally so far this year.

The subscription numbers offer a snapshot of demand that some analysts say reflects investors’ caution about its valuation, which they say is too close to market leader Suzuki

Maruti, while others say the IPO’s sheer size means it will take longer to be fully subscribed.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hyundai India’s employees, bid for 1.3 times the 778,400 shares reserved for them, according to exchange data.

Qualified institutional buyers subscribed to 58% of the shares allotted to them, while retail investors, who have the biggest portion of shares reserved, have subscribed to 38% of the roughly 49.5 million shares available.

KEY CONTEXT

India is the world’s third-largest car market, where sales have hit record highs for the last two years driven by rising SUV sales that make up about two-thirds of Hyundai’s volumes in the country.

Indian equities markets have also soared to record highs this year, prompting companies to increasingly raise funds through primary share sales.

Over 260 companies have raised more than $9 billion so far this year, according to LSEG data, which has already eclipsed the $7.4 billion raised during this period last year.