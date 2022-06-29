‘I am a woman, not a parcel’: Alia Bhatt calls out media houses

Bollywood’s new mom-to-be Alia Bhatt breaks the silence about rumours of a delay in her Hollywood debut; called out media houses for reporting false information.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor shared a screengrab of a news headline reading “Will Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy delay her Hollywood debut?”. The report suggested that ‘mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July’ with her husband who will fly to UK ‘to bring his wife home’.

Slamming the media house, Bhatt wrote, “Meanwhile we still live in some peoples heads we still live in some patriarchal world.”

“Fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up, I am a woman, not a parcel!!!!!” she added. “I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctors certification as well.” “This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archake [archaic] way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me .. my shot is ready,” her vent read further.

Before the pour out, Bhatt penned a heartfelt note to thank the admirers for the love on her pregnancy news. Along with an unseen picture of herself and her husband Ranbir Kapoor, the actor wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love!”

“Have tried to read everyone’s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings,” she added further. “Thank you to every single one of you.”

For those unversed, Bollywood’s new couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced earlier this week that the two are expecting their first child together. ‘Brahmastra Part one: Shiva’ stars had tied the knot on April 14.

