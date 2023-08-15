I cannot live anywhere but Pakistan: Sara Loren

Pakistan’s prominent film star Sara Loren confessed that despite being born and raised in Kuwait and living across multiple countries while growing up, she cannot live anywhere else but Pakistan.

During a recent outing on the Independence Day special episode of ARY Digital’s ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, actor Sara Loren shared her patriotic feelings saying that despite having all the luxuries of life while living abroad, she returned to Pakistan as she used to miss the country.

“Even if I’m in Dubai, I would stay there for a month and then I have to come back to Pakistan, there I confess it,” said the ‘Tere Liye’ actor.

She continued, “After a certain time, one does miss the country, and being an artist, we miss it more, as it is my identity across the world. People know me and give me an immense amount of love for being a Pakistani actress.”

“If there is no Pakistan, there is no identity for us.”

Moreover, the actor urged her fans, specifically the younger lot, to treat Pakistan as their own home and abide by the laws as they used to in any foreign country.

On the work front, Sara Loren has received acclaim for her work in serials ‘Rabia Zinda Rehegi’, ‘Riyasat’ and ‘Tere Liye’. She made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s ‘Kajraare’ opposite actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya.

Loren, who previously went by the name Mona Liza, also appeared in the films ‘Murder 3’, ‘Barkhaa’ and ‘Fraud Saiyyan’.

