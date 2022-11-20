‘I don’t know the gentleman’ says PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari about Tasneem Haider

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari has scrapped speculations about his relations with the Nawaz League leader Tasneem Haider, ARY News reported.

Zulfi Bukhari’s pictures with the self-proclaimed PML-N spokesperson had started circulating over social media after the latter gave a revealing statement about the attack on the PTI Chief.

The PTI leader took to Twitter to clarify that he has no friendship with the person claiming to be a PML-N spokesperson.

He wrote, “#OverseasPakistanis have always honoured me with the largest numbers. The event had over 1500 people and I don’t know the gentleman, in fact clearly evident in the picture that I had just been introduced to him. I wouldn’t ever lower myself to such gutter politics.”

The self-proclaimed spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s London chapter, Tasneem Haider Shah, has alleged that the assassination plots against PTI chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared by PML-N in London.

Tasneem Haider Shah levelled serious allegations against his party’s top leadership and claimed that the assassination plots against former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.

