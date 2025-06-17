WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt returns in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ trailer

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, starring Hollywood actors Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The sequel to 1998’s ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer’ picks up right after the events of the film, seeing the two Hollywood actors join forces to defeat the franchise’s murderous fisherman and save five friends.

The new trailer for the upcoming ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ shows Jennifer Love Hewitt delivering her iconic line from the original 1997 film: “What are you waiting for?”

Apart from returning duo of Hewitt and Prinze Jr., the horror sequel also stars Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

A synopsis for ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ reads: “When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.”

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer … and is hell-bent on revenge,” it adds.

It is worth noting here that the original film hit the theatres in 1997 starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Prinze played Ray while Hewitt starred as Julie James.

The duo reprised their roles in the ‘1998 sequel, ‘I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.’

The upcoming title in the horror franchise is set to arrive in theatres on July 18.