web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, February 9, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

This 2010 psychological thriller is not for the faint hearted

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Psychological thrillers have an undeniable grip on movie lovers. One such psychological thriller that takes suspense to the next level is the movie from Korea, I Saw The Devil.

This South Korean film is a heart-pounding ride of intense violence and gripping tension, running for 142 minutes.

I Saw The Devil stands out as a psychological thriller that is not for the faint-hearted. With its raw, unrelenting violence and shocking moments, it dives deep into the darkest corners of human nature.

The psychological thriller follows Kim Soo-hyun, whose fiancée becomes the victim of a brutal murder committed by a psychotic killer. The killer, posing as a helper, lures her into a trap, tortures her, and ultimately dismembers her body in a gruesome act of cruelty.

Read More: This gripping crime thriller series is Netflix’s latest obsession!

As her severed head floats in a river, panic spreads across the community, setting the stage for a cat-and-mouse chase.

The film I Saw The Devil, directed by Kim Jee-woon, features an outstanding cast including Lee Byung-hun, Choi Min-sik, Jeon Gook-hwan, Chun Ho-jin, and Choi Moo-seong.

I Saw The Devil is a prime example of how psychological thrillers can blend suspense with visceral horror, keeping audiences on edge until the very end. The film currently holds a 7.8/10 rating on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers that push boundaries and leave you questioning the darkest aspects of human behavior, I Saw The Devil is a must-watch.

Similarly, Netflix just dropped its latest crime thriller, and it’s already creating waves among viewers. If you’re a fan of suspenseful mysteries with a chilling Nordic backdrop, The Are Murders (The Åre Murders) might be your next binge-worthy obsession.

This limited series, based on the books by Swedish author Viveca Sten, is packed with gripping twists, a strange small-town setting, and enough intrigue to keep you hooked from start to finish.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.