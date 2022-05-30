Imran Khan says ‘I am against any kind of military operation’

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he was against all the military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking during an interview with Sky News, the former premier stressed that his party never believed in military operations to resolve issues. “I am against all military operations, whether it is Iraq, Afghanistan or Ukraine,” he said.

Imran Khan pointed out that he was elected by 220 million people of Pakistan to prioritise the national interests but not for correcting all wrongs of the world.

Khan further said almost 50 million Pakistanis were living below the poverty line. “Relations with China, Russia and United States will benefit the people of my country,” he added.

He also criticized India for violating the UN-based resolutions on the Kashmir issue. “India has snatched rights from Kashmiri people and no one has raised its voice in this regard,” Khan added.

The PTI Chairman further said that thousands of Kashmiris were martyred in occupied Kashmir but no one has condemned Indian policies. “Has anyone condemned India for that? No, because India is an ally,” he added.

Talking about the incumbent government, Imran Khan said that sixty per cent of the members of the present regime are criminals. “We want immediate elections, let the people decide who they elect,” Khan added.

In response to a question regarding his trip to Russia, Imran said all the stakeholders had been on “one page” in regards to going ahead with the trip, adding that he had no way of knowing beforehand that Russia would announce to invade Ukraine on his day of visit.

Talking about the US war on terror, the former premier said that Pakistan has sacrificed the most against terrorism. “We lost 80,000 lives in the war on terror. Pakistan was being blamed for the United States’ failure in Afghanistan,” he added.

The PTI Chairman stressed that the international community should allow Pakistan to follow an independent foreign policy. “Allow us also to be neutral so that we can take care of our people,” he concluded.

