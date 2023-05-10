‘I was still in school’: Amrita Rao reveals what convinced her for ‘Ishq Vishk’

Indian actor Amrita Rao revealed what it took to convince her for the teen romance film ‘Ishq Vishk’ while still in school.

As the film clocked two decades yesterday, Rao recalled how she was approached by the makers with a special gift to sign the Ken Ghosh film, which was supposed to be her debut title like the co-star Shahid Kapoor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Ken Ghosh spotted me in a Cadbury Perk ad which had a Karwa Chauth theme. Ken Ghosh instantly found his Payal in me,” Rao said in a recent interview, adding that the director then took the ad film to the movie moguls, Kumar and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films.

“I was still in school and not interested in debuting in the movies as yet,” she added.

Rao shared that the makers approached her with a cake and a flower bouquet, along with a promise to make her a star. “They also had a very promising contract in place. The rest is history,” she told the interviewer.

Released in 2003, the coming-of-the-age rom-com was written and directed by filmmaker Ken Ghosh. The title starred then-debutante, Shahid Kapoor opposite Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. The cast also featured Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem, Vishal Malhotra, Yash Tonk and Satish Shah among others.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to losing Twitter blue tick in ‘Kabir Singh’ way

The cult classic was a Box Office success upon release and also fetched several accolades.

Moreover, the lead duo attained great fame as a young couple and went on to do many superhit titles together.

The sequel of ‘Ishq Vishk’ starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Nailaa Grewal is due to release this year.