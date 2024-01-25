I worked as cab driver during exile in Canada: Haider Abbas Rizvi

The senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), Haider Abbas Rizvi, revealed that he worked as an online taxi driver during his exile in Canada, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking to the ARY News program, “Eleventh Hour”, MQM-P leader Haider Abbas Rizvi claimed that he has completed about 2,500 rides during his exile from Pakistan, as an online cab driver in Canada.

In response to a question, Rizvi emphasized that he has financial responsibilities to support his family in Pakistan which forced him to work as an online taxi driver in Canada.

While responding to a question the MQM-P leader stated, “I am an outgoing person. So, to kill loneliness during the exile, I had to do something so I started working as an online taxi driver in Canada.”

He expressed satisfaction over his work he did during his exile stated that every work he did in Canada, did with honesty and heart.

While answering the question related to his few hours of return to Pakistan back in 2018, the MQM leader stated that he came back upon the party’s behest and some threats forced him to go back to Canada.

Haider Abbas Rizvi further stated that upon his return to Pakistan in November 2020, he faced a decline in health, the subsequent passing of his mother, and the resolution of some economic constraints.