IAEA chief to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general (DG) of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Pakistan from 15 – 16 February 2023, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Officer (FO), IAEA chief – during his two-day visit – will hold high-level meetings and undertake visits to different institutions employing nuclear technology in the fields of health, agriculture, industry and power generation.

The visit will provide an opportunity for Pakistan and the Agency to explore avenues for further strengthening their ongoing cooperation in the area of peaceful applications of nuclear technology for the socio-economic development of the country, the statement added.

Pakistan is a founding Member of the Agency since 1957 and enjoys longstanding and mutually beneficial collaboration with the IAEA.

Last year, a group of UN Disarmament Fellows comprising officers from 24 countries, visited Pakistan from October 8 to 10 as part of their international study tour under the auspices of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNoDA).

During the visit, they received a briefing on Pakistan’s perspective on arms control, disarmament, and nuclear non-proliferation as well as the imperative of unhindered access to dual-use technologies for peaceful socio-economic applications.

