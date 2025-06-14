IAEA reports radiation at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site after Israeli attack

UNITED NATIONS: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed radiation and chemical pollution after Israeli attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told the United Nations Security Council that the Israeli strike has damaged centrifuges at Natanz atomic facility.

He said there were no indication of the impact on the underground enrichment halls at the Natanz, but attack on power supply may have damaged centrifuges.

The IAEA report has pointed out radiological and chemical contamination inside the facilities at Iranian nuclear site highlighting the need of appropriate steps to control the contamination.

Israel pounded Iranian nuclear sites, including its main underground uranium enrichment facility at Natanz in central Iran.

Israel said it had damaged the facility’s enrichment centrifuges but Iran said most of the damage was above ground and no casualties had been sustained.

“Most of the damage is on the surface level,” said Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

He said the damage to the Fordo and Isfahan nuclear sites was also only limited.

Israel in a strike on Iran, targeted a missile depot in Asadabad, located in western Iran.

Despite growing global concern, Israel, backed by US military support, appears to continue its operations against Iran.