IBA-CED Sparks Dialogue on Mental Health, Leadership at ‘Crucial Conversations: Stories of Impact’

As mental health challenges continue to rise across Pakistan, with over 24 million people affected, the Centre for Entrepreneurial Development at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has stepped forward to address the crisis through an innovative lens — leadership and entrepreneurship.

Joining hands with Synapse – Pakistan Neuroscience Institute,“Crucial Conversations: Stories of Impact,” aimed at exploring how purpose-driven leadership, resilience, and innovation can support emotional well-being across sectors.

IBA-CED Director Dr Lalarukh Ejaz kicked off the session with her opening remarks where she doubled down on three clear aims of the session. “Firstly, to open up real conversations, then to dissect real opportunities and inspire a new wave of innovation,” she said.

The first panel discussion titled “Roots of Impact: Purpose, Pressure & Perspective.” Moderated by Dr. Ayesha Mian, psychiatrist and founder of Synapse, the panel featured thought leaders from across Pakistan’s education and development sectors, including Dr. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of IBA, Mushtaq Chhapra, Founder of The Citizens Foundation, and Dr. Salimah Walani, Dean of the Agha Khan University School of Nursing.

Panelists spoke candidly about the emotional toll of leadership and the importance of values, self-awareness, and vulnerability in building resilient institutions.

The session was followed by a keynote address by Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, Consul General of Germany in Karachi, titled “Strengthening Entrepreneurial Support Systems for an Emotionally Healthy Society.” Dr. Lotz emphasized the need for cross-sectoral partnerships and systemic support structures to empower individuals, especially youth, in navigating emotional challenges in today’s volatile environment.

In the final panel, “Thriving While Building,” the spotlight shifted to the startup ecosystem, examining the mental health struggles faced by entrepreneurs in high-growth, high-pressure environments. Moderated by Dr. Usman Nazir of IBA, the panel brought together Dr. Ahson Rabbani from the ChildLife Foundation, Ammar Jangbarwala (MyWater Middle East), and Sukaina Abbas of Enchanté Jewellery, who shared personal stories of burnout, resilience, and the coping strategies they’ve adopted on their entrepreneurial journeys.