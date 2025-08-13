web analytics
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
IBA Karachi’s “Azadi ka Sabz Paigham” Plantation Drive Boosts Sustainability ahead of Independence Day 2025

Karachi: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi organized a vibrant Plantation Drive themed “Azadi ka Sabz Paigham” near the Girls Hostel, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability and national pride.

The event saw the planting of 30 saplings, including fruit and indigenous trees such as Falsa, Chikoo, Ulta Ashok, Shehtoot, Banana, Jamun, and Neem, fostering a greener campus and promoting better climatic conditions.

The initiative, part of IBA’s broader Independence Day celebrations under the theme “Hum Zinda Qaum Hain – The legacy of Bunyan-al-Marsoos” and “Marka-e-Haq,” brought together 110 participants, ranging from senior management to support staff. The event was marked by enthusiastic patriotic slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Clean Green Pakistan,” with national songs playing in the background, infusing the atmosphere with unity and patriotic fervor.

Director HR Mr. Irfan Qamar emphasized the critical role of plantation in combating climate change, actively participating alongside Head of Legal Barrister Naheed Merchant, Associate Registrar Resource Optimization Mr. Syed Fahad Jawed, and Associate Registrar ICT Mr. Syed M. Wajeeh Zaidi, among other colleagues. The collective effort highlighted IBA’s dedication to sustainability, resilience, and fostering a sense of community pride.

This green initiative not only beautified the campus but also served as a powerful reminder of the importance of environmental stewardship in building a sustainable future for Pakistan.

