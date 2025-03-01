Netflix unveils Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ trailer

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming rom-com ‘Nadaaniyan’, starring Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim in his Bollywood debut, with fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor.

With exactly a week to go for the release of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-awaited debut ‘Nadaaniyan’, Netflix released the two-minute-long official trailer of the film across social platforms, including YouTube, on Saturday.

“A new semester begins, and love is their first test, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix,” read the accompanying caption with the trailer video, which offers a peek into the complicated love story of Arjun Mehta [Khan], an ambitious law student, and Pia Jaisingh [Kapoor], who pays the former INR25,000 a week to act as her boyfriend in college, before she actually falls for him.

Touted as a ‘young adult romantic drama between a bold and spirited South Delhi girl and a middle-class yet determined Noida boy’, debutant film director Shauna Gautam’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ also stars veteran actors Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj as parents of Kapoor and Khan’s characters. The title is backed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, under his banner Dharma Productions’ subsidiary, Dharmatic Entertainment, focused mainly on the production of digital content.

‘Nadaaniyan’ will start streaming on Netflix from March 7.

