Netflix updates ‘IC 814: the Kandahar Hijack’ opening credits after backlash

After the backlash, over the concealed portrayal of hijackers in the Indian series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, the streaming giant Netflix has updated the opening credits of the title, with real names of the terrorists.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A day after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India, summoned the content head of Netflix India, Monika Shergill, following widespread criticism over the series, for the portrayal of two hijackers under Hindu codenames, the streaming giant has now updated the credits, with the real names of terrorists.

In a statement, released on Tuesday, after she met with the officials, Shergill confirmed, “For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers.”

“The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event,” she added, maintaining that no other edits have been made in the title.

Also Read: Hamza Sohail to make Netflix debut with a rom-com

Inspired by the true events of the 1999 incident, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s six-part mini-series for Netflix, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, dramatises the hijacking incident, when five terrorists of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, took over the Delhi-bound flight IC 814, of Indian Airlines, which took off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The crime-thriller series, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy and Dia Mirza, is now streaming on Netflix.