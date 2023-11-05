ICAO audit team to reach Pakistan today

KARACHI: A delegation from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is set to arrive in Pakistan today to conduct an audit of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The audit, spread across five days from November 5-10, will focus on the flight safety and maintenance standards of the aviation regulatory body.

Pakistan seeks ICAO’s nod to resume flights to Europe and the United Kingdom (UK) after the years-long ban since July 2021.

The restrictions were imposed in the wake of the May 20, 2022, Karachi plane crash and a statement by then Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar that around 40 per cent of Pakistani pilots had fake licences.

The ICAO delegation will be headed by Manjeet Singh which will encompass various critical aspects of aviation, including license standards, flight safety measures, and air traffic control protocols.

During their visit, the ICAO team will inspect several key aviation facilities, including Lahore and Karachi airports, as well as the CAA Headquarters in Karachi.

Furthermore, the ICAO team will audit regulatory preparations and procedures that govern Pakistani aviation, which will play a crucial role in maintaining the safety and security of flights operating in European airspace.