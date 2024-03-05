ICAO completes audit of Pakistan’s aviation security systems

A four-member team of international auditors from USAP-CMA, led by Mr. Oscar Annabel Rubio, has completed its assessment of Pakistan’s aviation security systems.

The team of international auditors, led by Oscar Annabel Rubio, had arrived at Karachi on February 18 to conduct 10-day full scale audit of aviation security protocols.

According to CAA spokesperson, the detailed scrutiny was aimed at enhancing the standards of aviation security through a process of regular evaluation and oversight mechanism.

“Airports Security Force (ASF), mandated with the paramount responsibility for safeguarding aviation and airports security within Pakistan, executed the entire spectrum of requisite security measures with diligence,” the statement read.

It is imperative to note that ASF’s pivotal role, as enshrined in its Act of 1975 is to ensure robust and wide ranging security measures at all national airports, upholding law and order, conducting passenger screenings, managing access controls and safeguarding both cargo terminals and the airport’s perimeter.

In anticipation of this audit, a specialized team from ASF Headquarters undertook a preliminary assessment (Pre-Audit USAP) on the directive of the HQ ASF. The audit was conducted from 22 to 27 February 2024.

During the assessment, the audit team primarily focused on evaluating the CAA Aviation Security Directorate for five days. Subsequently, for the following four days, they examined the implementation of security protocols in various aviation security areas at Jinnah International Airport, including the airport itself, the Airport Security Force (ASF), domestic and international airlines, cargo companies, ground handling companies, catering companies, etc.

“The auditors meticulously examined the adherence to ICAO’s Security and Passenger Facilitation Standards and Recommended Practices, monitored ongoing security operations, inspected access control and passenger screening measures, visited the CCTV surveillance centres, and conducted interviews with the staff.

It said that the audit team commended ASF’s aviation security framework during the concluding ceremony held on Feb 27.

Chief Security Officer of the ASF provided an in-depth briefing to the audit team on aviation security measures, and the ASF’s proficiency and preparedness in managing emergency scenarios at the airport.