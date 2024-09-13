web analytics
ICAO releases five-year aviation safety report

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has issued its five-year safety report for 2023, analyzing global air accidents and incidents from 2019 to 2023, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the report, 2023 has been the safest year in the last five years in terms of air travel accidents.

The report highlights that only one major plane crash occurred worldwide in 2023, resulting in 72 fatalities, the lowest number recorded in recent years.

Additionally, the report noted a significant increase in the number of air passengers and flights in 2023, with over four billion passengers flying on more than three and a half million flights.

However, despite this growth, the number of passengers and flights in 2023 has not yet returned to pre-COVID-19 levels seen in 2019.

