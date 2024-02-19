ICAO team begins audit of Pakistan’s CAA

KARACHI: A team from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) arrived and officially started a flight safety and maintenance audit, ARY News reported on Monday.

The four-member International Civil Aviation Organization Universal Security Audit Program Continuous Approach Program (ICAO USAP-CMA AUDIT) Team led by Oscar Rubio Annibal visited PCAA headquarters and held meetings with the top leadership.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani side was led by the DDG Regulatory – Nadir Shafi Dar – and was assisted by Air Commodore retd Shahid Qadir, the Director of Aviation Security in the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides delivered presentations and discussed the process of the audit program.

Subsequently, the ICAO team had a meeting with Khaqan Murtaza, the DG CAA, who assured them of full support and unrestricted access to all areas.

The ICAO team expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements and appreciated the facilitation provided by the local authorities.

In the audit, the ICAO team will cover all aspects of aviation, including the review of legislation, documents, procedures, and operations.

The team will also observe airport operations, ASF security, airlines, cargo, GHAs, catering, and air navigational facilities.

Pakistan seeks ICAO’s nod to resume flights to Europe and the United Kingdom (UK) after the years-long ban since July 2021.

The restrictions were imposed in the wake of the May 20, 2022, Karachi plane crash and a statement by then Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar that around 40 percent of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses.

The ICAO delegation will be headed by Manjeet Singh which will encompass various critical aspects of aviation, including license standards, flight safety measures, and air traffic control protocols.

During their visit, the ICAO team will inspect several key aviation facilities, including Lahore and Karachi airports, as well as the CAA Headquarters in Karachi.

Furthermore, the ICAO team will audit regulatory preparations and procedures that govern Pakistani aviation, which will play a crucial role in maintaining the safety and security of flights operating in European airspace.

In January 2022, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had expressed satisfaction over safety measures from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The satisfaction with the safety measures from ICAO has led to removing CAA from the list of safety significant concern (SSC).

The lifting of the SSC on CAA will pave the way for the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to lift the ban on PIA flights from Pakistan to Europe.

The ICAO during its audit carried out in December 2021 has given CAA, a ranking of 72.77 percent.