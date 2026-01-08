ICC announces match officials for U19 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the panel of match officials for the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, which is set to get underway on January 15.

A total of 21 officials, comprising 17 umpires and four match referees, have been appointed from the ICC’s Emirates International Panels of Umpires and Referees.

The officiating group reflects the global nature of the tournament, with representatives drawn from 13 different countries.

Zimbabwe, the host nation, will be represented by two umpires in the panel. Former international cricketer Forster Mutizwa, who featured in 21 international matches for Zimbabwe, has been appointed alongside compatriot Iknow Chabi.

Their inclusion adds local experience and familiarity with conditions to the officiating team.

The umpiring panel also includes several well-known and seasoned officials, notably former West Indies international Deighton Butler and England’s Graham Lloyd, who continues the officiating legacy of his father, David Lloyd, a former elite umpire and renowned broadcaster.

In addition to the umpires, the ICC has named four experienced match referees to oversee the tournament.

Dean Cosker of England, Prakash Bhatt of India, Graeme Labrooy of Sri Lanka and Neeyamur Rahul of Bangladesh will handle referee duties across the event.

Speaking on the announcement, ICC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjog Gupta highlighted the importance of the Under-19 World Cup not only for young cricketers but also for emerging officials aiming to progress at the international level.

“The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is a tremendous opportunity for rising stars in the game to shine,” Gupta said.

“It is also an invaluable platform for up-and-coming match officials. We hope this tournament will serve as a springboard for their careers as they progress in their officiating journeys.”

Umpires for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026:

Ahmad Shah Durrani (Afghanistan), Aidan Seaver (Ireland), Cory Black (New Zealand), Deighton Butler (West Indies), Faisal Afridi (Pakistan), Forster Mutizwa (Zimbabwe), Graham Lloyd (England), Iknow Chabi (Zimbabwe), Lubabalo Gcuma (South Africa), Masudur Mukul (Bangladesh), Nitin Bathi (Netherlands), Phillip Gillespie (Australia), Prageeth Rambukwella (Sri Lanka), Russell Warren (England), Shaun Haig (New Zealand), Shawn Craig (Australia), Virender Sharma (India) and Zahid Bassarath (West Indies).

Match Referees:

Dean Cosker (England), Graeme Labrooy (Sri Lanka), Neeyamur Rahul (Bangladesh) and Prakash Bhatt (India).