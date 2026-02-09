ICC announces no sanction against Bangladesh as BCB requests Pakistan to play vs India in T20 World Cup

Regarding the currently ongoing T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an official statement following high-level talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday.

The ICC stressed that recent talks between the Council, Bangladesh, and Pakistan have been constructive and have reaffirmed Bangladesh’s status as a significant and esteemed participant in the international cricket community.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta, in this regard, expressed that Bangladesh’s absence from the current World Cup is a significant loss for the sport and its worldwide audience. The Council noted the impact on the fanbase, estimating that nearly 200 million supporters have been affected, and shared its hope that the team’s absence from this year’s tournament will not have long-term consequences for the future of Bangladesh cricket.

The governing body confirmed that it will not impose any fines on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following the team’s withdrawal. Furthermore, the ICC has clarified that Bangladesh retains the right to present its case to the Dispute Resolution Committee regarding its expulsion from the tournament.

The ICC, in a forward-looking move, announced that Bangladesh will be considered as a potential host for major global events in the 2028–2031 cycle. The session ended with a clear commitment from all stakeholders to maintain the stability of the global cricket ecosystem and support the growth of the game in the region.