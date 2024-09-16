ICC announces Women’s Player of the Month for August

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced Sri Lanka players Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama as the ICC Players of the Month for August 2024.

The talented left-handed top-order batter has gone from strength to strength in recent months, and continued her stirring form in August against Ireland.

Notably, three of the last four winners have been from Sri Lanka, including Chamari Athapaththu who secured the award in both May and July.

The southpaw dominated Ireland in both ODI and T20I legs of the tour, securing some monster scores on the way.