ICC reacts to Pakistan's decision of boycotting T20 World Cup match against India

DUBAI: Responding to Pakistan’s decision to skip its upcoming T20 World Cup match against India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to explore a “mutually acceptable resolution” that protects the interests of all stakeholders, ARY News reported.

The government today granted approval for the national cricket team to take part in the T-20 World Cup. However, it was decided that Pakistan will not play its scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026, in line with the government’s directives.

The decision was taken in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while their discussions focused on ensuring the team’s participation while addressing security, scheduling, and diplomatic considerations.

The decision reflects a balance between Pakistan’s commitment to international cricket and national policy.

A government spokesperson confirmed the outcome via an official tweet, emphasizing that Pakistan will compete in the World Cup while refraining from the India fixture.

The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.

While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.

The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.