ICC bans Bangladesh’s Shohely Akhter for 5 years on corruption charges

DHAKA: The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Bangladesh women cricketer Shohely Akhter from all cricket for 5 years on corruption charges on Tuesday.

The spinner was found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code, the ICC said.

The 36-year-old formally admitted to breaching five provisions of the code, relating to approaching a Bangladesh player and offering a sum worth two million takas ($16,465) for getting out hit wicket in a Women’s T20 World Cup match against Australia in 2023.

Akhter, who has played two one-day internationals and 13 Twenty20 internationals, made the approach in a series of voice notes sent on Facebook and was reported to the anti-corruption unit by the player she spoke to.

Akhter last played for Bangladesh in 2022 and was not part of the squad for the 2023 T20 World Cup held in South Africa.

According to the ICC, ‘‘On 14th February 2023, prior to Bangladesh vs Australia match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Ms Akhter contacted her friend and teammate via Facebook Messenger, sending her voice notes in which she tried to persuade her to agree to carry out fixes in future Bangladesh matches’’.

Akhter told her teammate that her ‘cousin’ who bets on his phone, wants her to get out hit wicket on a pacer’s delivery during an Australia match for 2 million Bangladesh Taka or more. The money would come from winnings that her ‘cousin’ made from his bets.

Bu the player rejected the offer, reported the matter to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), and also provided evidence in the form of copies of voice notes that were sent to her.

During an ACU interview, Akhter admitted to sending the voice messages, claiming that she only wanted to show her another friend that members of the Bangladesh team were not involved in fixing, and she was not genuinely making a corrupt offer.

“The ICC has considered all of the circumstances of this case, including giving Ms Akhter credit for agreeing an outcome that avoids the need for a hearing and so saves considerable time and money for use elsewhere in the fight against corruption…,” the ICC said.

“The ICC therefore considers that a period of ineligibility of five years is reasonable and proportionate. Ms Akhter has agreed to this sanction.”